Newcastle have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

With Asensio’s contract expiring in June 2023, Real Madrid could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer. The Spanish international was in fine form last season, scoring ten league goals, but if he continues to refuse a new deal, he could leave the club in the coming months.

According to AS, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the midfielder. The two Premier League clubs aren’t the only teams showing interest, however, with SPORT now reporting that Newcastle are interested in securing his signature.

The report claims that Real Madrid could sell for as little as €25m due to increasing fear of him refusing to sign a new deal.

With the World Cup approaching, Asensio has to be careful which club he chooses to progress with. The Spanish midfielder won’t want to play a bit-part role, or he risks not making the squad for Qatar in the winter.

Newcastle are likely to offer him a starting role, whereas Liverpool and Arsenal might present a more difficult task.