Newcastle now trying to sign striker compared to £200m superstar

According to reports, Newcastle United are in talks to sign Santos forward Angelo Gabriel.

Brazilian outlet Globo recently reported that the Toons are in talks with Santos over a deal for Brazilian wonderkid 17-year-old Angelo Gabriel, who is likened to Neymar.

Mark Douglas relayed the report in a tweet.

The 17-year-old is likened to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar by the teenager’s coach Betinho who told Goal“He is like Neymar in terms of his dribbling at speed and his change of direction.”

The South American is the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores and the third-youngest player to play for Santos.

The youngster already has 70 senior appearances to his name.

If Newcastle can close a deal to bring in Gabriel, they could own the next Neymar, exciting times for the Magpie fans.

 

