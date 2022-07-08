Newcastle now trying to sign striker compared to £200m superstar

According to reports, Newcastle United are in talks to sign Santos forward Angelo Gabriel.

Brazilian outlet Globo recently reported that the Toons are in talks with Santos over a deal for Brazilian wonderkid 17-year-old Angelo Gabriel, who is likened to Neymar.

Mark Douglas relayed the report in a tweet.

Interesting report from Globo that Steve Nickson travelled to Brazil to start negotiations for 17-year-old Santos striker Angelo. Fast, skilful Brazil under-17 striker tracked by Barca, #lfc & Real Madrid. #nufc proposed €20m but rejected. Long term target. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) July 6, 2022

The 17-year-old is likened to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar by the teenager’s coach Betinho who told Goal: “He is like Neymar in terms of his dribbling at speed and his change of direction.”

The South American is the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores and the third-youngest player to play for Santos.

The youngster already has 70 senior appearances to his name.

If Newcastle can close a deal to bring in Gabriel, they could own the next Neymar, exciting times for the Magpie fans.