Newcastle United are looking to bring in at least one new central midfielder this summer and according to recent reports, could turn their attention to Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Peter O’Rourke, who claims the Magpies are considering making a move for the talented Belgium international.

Tielemans has just 12 months left on his deal. Unlikely to sign an extension, this summer is set to see the former Monaco playmaker depart the King Power stadium.

Speaking about the possibility of Eddie Howe’s Toon making an audacious swoop, O’Rourke, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “They’ve obviously got the financial backing to go out there and sign the best players, and I’m sure they could make a lucrative offer to Tielemans if they do pursue a move for the Belgium international.

“That will be the way that they will try and persuade him to make the move to St James Park ahead of other clubs.”