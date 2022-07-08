Newly promoted club in talks to sign Spurs defender

Bournemouth have opened talks with Spurs to sign defender Japhet Tanganga.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, who claims the newly-promoted Cherries and Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites are currently discussing all options, including a loan move, as well as a permanent transfer, for the young defender.

Spurs’ Japhet Tanganga to Bournemouth?

After injuring his ankle, Tanganga, 23, was forced onto the treatment table at the mid-way point of last season.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the year, Antonio Conte, as quoted by Football London, said: “With Japhet the medical department tried until the end to find a solution but in the end it was the best solution for the player and the doctor to have this operation, this surgery to clear his knee. He will be ready next season.”

Although recovering well and expected to be part of Spurs’ pre-season training camp, these latest reports suggest the uncertainty surrounding the 23-year-old has been turned up a notch in recent weeks.

Since joining Spurs’ youth academy all the way back in 2009, Tanganga, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 43 senior matches, in all competitions.