Paul Pogba arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move and is greeted by adoring fans

Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin ahead of his move to Juventus and was met by adoring fans at the airport. 

The World Cup winner was expected in Turin ahead of his medical on Saturday, where he will also formally sign his Juventus contract which is said to be four years long reports Sky Sports.

Pogba’s arrival was teased on his social media accounts earlier in the day, which let Juventus fans know that he was on the way. The Frenchman arrived in Turin this afternoon and was met by cameras and fans upon his return to the city.

Pogba is signing for Juventus as a free transfer after six years away from the Italian club and hopes the move will reignite his career after an underwhelming spell with Manchester United. The 29-year-old played some of his best football when he was last with the Serie A giants and the football world would love to see him reach that level again as the superstar can be breathtaking when on top form.

Pogba leaves Man United after making 157 Premier League appearances for the club, in which the Frenchman scored 29 goals and assisted a further 38 for the Red Devils.

It was best for both parties that they separated this summer as they both undergo reinventions over the course of the upcoming season.

