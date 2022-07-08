Pundit says Howe doesn’t like these three Newcastle players

Newcastle United FC
Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that it’s only a matter of time before Newcastle trio Dwight Gayle, Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark exit the club. 

The Daily Mail reported earlier in the week that the three players are all training with the Magpies’ Under-23s and will not take part in the club’s pre-season program. This is a major hint that the trio are not part of Eddie Howe’s plans for the upcoming season and the club will be looking to push them out the door in order to generate some cash.

The report also states that the St James’ Park outfit are talking to a number of Championship clubs about moves for the experienced Premier League stars but which clubs they are will come to light soon.

Dwight Gayle is one player likely to leave Newcastle this summer
What did Robinson say about the Newcastle trio?

Former England international Paul Robinson suggested freezing out stars like Gayle, Clark and Hendrick may become a regular occurrence as Newcastle look to climb the Premier League table.

The former goalkeeper told Football Insider: “It doesn’t take a genius to work out that it’s only a matter of time before they are all out the door,”

“You’re not going to be a part of that first-team squad if you’re training with the Under-23s.

“Newcastle’s squad is big. They tried to trim it in January when they brought new players in, and this sort of thing will become a regular occurrence at Newcastle now.

“They are going to rejuvenate and refresh that squad at every opportunity they get. It’s just a part of the process.”

