According to journalist Conor McGilligan Leeds, United’s Jack Harrison could leave if Raphinha does not make his exit.

Reports have been dominated this summer by reports suggesting Raphinha will be leaving Elland Road this season after multiple clubs showed an interest in the winger.

However, it seems it may not be the last time fans will see Raphinha at Elland Road, as any further progress is yet to materialise.

Although the Brazilian will never be short of suitors, if he keeps holding on to that one move to the Catalonian giants Barcelona, he may find he stays with Leeds.

MORE: (Opinion) – The latest on Ronaldo proves players run the sport, not the clubs

It has also been reported that fellow winger Jack Harrison could be out the door with a move to Newcastle United.

Focus shifts to attacking players, wide forward most pressing. There is lot of love for Harrison but whether Leeds will sell is another matter. A striker to compete with Wilson/Wood is being looked at Loans possible but not until later. Not a lot of money remains though #nufc — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 27, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan said (5:46): “You look at Jack Harrison, apparently, Newcastle are very, very interested in him.”

He then went on to say, “A lot to consider. Would Leeds then let Jack Harrison go? I think that’d be a strong possibility. You know if we had to keep Raphinha, we’d probably need funds.”

and ended with: “So, you know, Harrison, being one of our primary assets, that would not surprise me.”

So could Harrison be sold to make room for Raphinha?