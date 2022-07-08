Reporter says key Leeds player could leave if Raphinha stays

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to journalist Conor McGilligan Leeds, United’s Jack Harrison could leave if Raphinha does not make his exit.

Reports have been dominated this summer by reports suggesting Raphinha will be leaving Elland Road this season after multiple clubs showed an interest in the winger.

However, it seems it may not be the last time fans will see Raphinha at Elland Road, as any further progress is yet to materialise.

Although the Brazilian will never be short of suitors, if he keeps holding on to that one move to the Catalonian giants Barcelona, he may find he stays with Leeds.

MORE: (Opinion) – The latest on Ronaldo proves players run the sport, not the clubs

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle now trying to sign striker compared to £200m superstar
Arsenal considering £34m offer to re-sign Serie A champion
Everton join AC Milan and Leeds in the race to sign Belgium international

It has also been reported that fellow winger Jack Harrison could be out the door with a move to Newcastle United.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While talking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan said (5:46): “You look at Jack Harrison, apparently, Newcastle are very, very interested in him.”

He then went on to say, “A lot to consider. Would Leeds then let Jack Harrison go? I think that’d be a strong possibility. You know if we had to keep Raphinha, we’d probably need funds.”

and ended with: “So, you know, Harrison, being one of our primary assets, that would not surprise me.”

So could Harrison be sold to make room for Raphinha?

More Stories Jack Harrison Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.