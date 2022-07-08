Spaniard could make surprise return to Leeds United

Despite leaving the club just two years ago, former coach Carlos Corberan could be set to return to Leeds United.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the highly-rated Spanish coach is under consideration to join Jesse Marsch in backroom staff of Leeds United.

Corberan left the Whites in 2020 to try his hand at management. He joined Huddersfield Town where he served as head coach until earlier this week when he was relieved of his duties.

