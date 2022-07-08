Tottenham unveil fifth signing of the summer

Tottenham have announced the signing of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on a season-long loan.

The move is subject to international clearance and a work permit states Tottenham, but should that all get sorted the centre-back will join the Spurs squad travelling to South Korea for the beginning of their pre-season tour on Saturday.

Spurs have been in the market for a left-sided centre-back all summer as it was a priority heading into the window as reported by The Athletic. Antonio Conte’s number one target seemed to be Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni but the Italian decided to stay at his current club for one more season at least. Therefore, it is likely that the Spurs boss will make another move next summer and Lenglet is just a stopgap for the upcoming campaign.

?? We are delighted to announce the signing of Clément Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, subject to international clearance and a work permit. #WelcomeLenglet — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2022

Lenglet joined Barcelona in July, 2018 and racked up 159 appearances in all competitions, winning La Liga in his first season and the Copa del Rey in 2021. The centre-back wasn’t a starter for the Catalan club last season and has not progressed as many would have hoped since joining from Sevilla.

The Frenchman becomes Conte’s fifth signing of the summer after securing Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster so far. The Italian will hope to bring the best out of Lenglet next season and the Frenchman will be hoping that working with Spurs’ world-class coach will help him rediscover the player that arrived at Barcelona from Sevilla.