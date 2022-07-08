Winger Steven Bergwijn has completed his move from Spurs to Ajax.

The Dutch attacker will return to the Eredivisie for the first time since 2020 when he moved from PSV to Spurs.

An official statement on Ajax’s website read: “Bergwijn has signed a contract with Ajax that is effective immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a fixed transfer fee of € 31.25 million to the English club.”

Official, confirmed. Steven Bergwijn joins Ajax on permanent deal from Tottenham for €30m fee. Deal now completed. ???? #Ajax pic.twitter.com/3HIp5mz1pC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

The move should benefit all parties. Ajax are in need of some reinforcements as their best players continue to be wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Spurs could do with the cash to help balance their books after such a busy transfer window and the player himself is in need of regular playing time.

Despite joining Spurs two years ago tipped to become one of the league’s best and most explosive wingers, after starting in just 17 Premier League games in the last two seasons, it is safe to say that things in the country’s capital have not really worked out for the 24-year-old.

Nevertheless, now onto his next challenge, the Amsterdam-born forward, who is now at his boyhood club, should be able to reignite his career and will be hoping to prove Antonio Conte wrong along the way.