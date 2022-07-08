Aston Villa could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he emerged as one of their key players. The Chelsea youngster forced his way into the England squad after impressive performances, and he’s now attracting the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to the Que Golazo Podcast, Steven Gerrard is a massive fan of Gallagher, and could consider making a move for him this summer.

Gallagher may be given a chance to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, but after being sent out on loan two seasons in a row, another move away from Chelsea could be on the cards.

The 22-year-old will be desperate for regular football next season, especially with the World Cup approaching in the winter. If Gallagher only plays a bit-part role if he stays at Chelsea, his chances of making the England squad will be slim.

However, Aston Villa already have an array of talent in midfield, with Philippe Coutinho, Jacob Ramsay, Emi Buendia, and John McGinn all in midfield positions, so Gallagher may consider a move elsewhere if he is to leave Chelsea this summer.