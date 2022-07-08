Thomas Tuchel makes Cristiano Ronaldo transfer decision

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future.

The 37-year-old returned to the Premier League just 12 months ago and although he scored twice on his second Man United debut against Newcastle United, things have since turned sour.

Following the Red Devils’ failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ronaldo, who dominates the competition’s scoring books, is widely reported to want out.

Where the five-time Ballon d’Or could move to remains unknown though.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly recently held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes but the Blues are unlikely to make an approach.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who says manager Thomas Tuchel has been given the overall say on signings and has ‘little interest’ in recruiting United’s number seven.

Nevertheless, Mendes has spoken with other clubs, including Bayern Munich.

Although the Bundesliga giants did come out and play down the possibility of signing Ronaldo, that doesn’t mean Mendes won’t continue to pitch his star client to all of Europe’s big clubs.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a move would not fit into our philosophy.” [@FrankLinkesch] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 6, 2022

