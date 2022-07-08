‘He has picked Tottenham’ – Insider hints at next Spurs signing

According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, there has been a concern around Tottenham Hotspur that top target Djed Spence was considering a move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest over Spurs. Still, the favour has swung back in Spurs’ favour.

Spurs have had a busy start to the summer transfer window after they successfully signed four new players, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster but are yet to succeed with wing-back target Djed Spence.

According to Mokbel, the 21-year-old winger was apprehensive about the move and considered Nottingham Forest, where he played last season.

MORE: (Opinion) – The latest on Ronaldo proves players run the sport, not the clubs

He said on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, “There was a little bit of concern at one point, I’m led to believe, that he was perhaps leaning towards staying with Nottingham Forest. I could see the merits in the way he was thinking because he would definitely be guaranteed starts at Nottingham Forest.

“He would definitely play there week in, week out. I think if you’re coming to Tottenham the set-up in class is so high that you kind of going into the unknown a little bit… there was a comfort at Nottingham Forest where he knew he’d be playing every week. But now I think he has picked Tottenham as his preferred destination.”

Spence played a vital part in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League, making 46 appearances during his season-long loan with Steve Cooper’s side.

It is understandable why one of the country’s brightest prospects would feel apprehensive about moving to a top-six club and preferring a return to the club where he has already faced a successful season.

On top of that, he would be guaranteed the game time with Forest.

However, you won’t find many professional footballers turning down the opportunity to play in a Champions League side.