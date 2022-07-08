Tottenham have set their asking price for 23-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga amid interest from AC Milan.

Tanganga burst onto the scene at Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho was forced to play the youngster due to an injury crisis at the club. The 23-year-old has failed to kick on since then, and with Tottenham spending big this summer, he could be moved on.

According to Sky Italy (via Football Italia), AC Milan are interested in the England youth international, with Tottenham demanding in the region of €10m.

Tanganga has only managed 23 league appearances since making his debut in 2020, so if Tottenham can cash in on him, it makes sense to do so.

Tanganga may struggle to cement a regular place in the Tottenham team.

On the books, the transfer fee received will be pure profit, due to him coming through the academy, which allows them to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Tanganga’s versatility could make him a useful option for Milan. The 23-year-old has operated as a right-back, left-back, and centre-back during his time at Tottenham, and the Italian club are reaping the rewards of another young English talent.

Fikayo Tomori has been one of Milan’s standout players since joining the club, despite barely being given a chance at Chelsea.