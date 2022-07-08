Video: Barcelona duo link up for Spain’s bullet header equalizer

Spain have levelled their EURO 2022 Group B tie with Finland after falling behind early. 

Finland took a shock lead in the game but have been under severe pressure from Spain ever since. It looked like a goal was coming soon and it eventually did from a corner.

Barcelona’s Mariona Caldentey swung the ball into her club teammate, Irene Paredes, who met the ball with a bullet header to level the game for the Spaniards. Finland will be disappointed with their marking for the corner, with their zonal marketing system failing to do the job.

