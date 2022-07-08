Video: Barcelona duo link up for Spain’s bullet header equalizer

Spain have levelled their EURO 2022 Group B tie with Finland after falling behind early.
Finland took a shock lead in the game but have been under severe pressure from Spain ever since. It looked like a goal was coming soon and it eventually did from a corner.
Barcelona’s Mariona Caldentey swung the ball into her club teammate, Irene Paredes, who met the ball with a bullet header to level the game for the Spaniards. Finland will be disappointed with their marking for the corner, with their zonal marketing system failing to do the job.
Spain captain Irene Paredes has drawn her side level against Finland #ESPFIN #WEURO2022 #RTESoccer
