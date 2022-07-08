Video: Finland take shock first minute lead against Spain with lovely finish

Finland have taken a shock first-minute lead against one of the tournament favourites Spain.

Group B is being considered the group of death for EURO 2022, which is made up of Spain, Germany, Denmark and Finland. That has shown to be true after just a minute as Spain have to come from behind so early in their campaign.

The goal came after a long ball was played downfield bypassing both Spanish centre-halves and Linda Sällström fired a low drive in off the far post from the corner of the box.