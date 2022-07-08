Video: Finland take shock first minute lead against Spain with lovely finish

International Football
Posted by

Finland have taken a shock first-minute lead against one of the tournament favourites Spain. 

Group B is being considered the group of death for EURO 2022, which is made up of Spain, Germany, Denmark and Finland. That has shown to be true after just a minute as Spain have to come from behind so early in their campaign.

The goal came after a long ball was played downfield bypassing both Spanish centre-halves and Linda Sällström fired a low drive in off the far post from the corner of the box.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City still waiting on official offer for star and want to replace him this window
Ronaldo left out of Man United’s pre-season squad amid transfer rumours
Pundit says Howe doesn’t like these three Newcastle players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.