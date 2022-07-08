Video: Finland take shock first minute lead against Spain with lovely finish

Finland have taken a shock first-minute lead against one of the tournament favourites Spain.
Group B is being considered the group of death for EURO 2022, which is made up of Spain, Germany, Denmark and Finland. That has shown to be true after just a minute as Spain have to come from behind so early in their campaign.
The goal came after a long ball was played downfield bypassing both Spanish centre-halves and Linda Sällström fired a low drive in off the far post from the corner of the box.
Finland have taken a surprise early lead against @WEURO2022 contenders Spain #ESPFIN #WEURO2022 #RTESoccer
? Watch live – https://t.co/AG9L4UT8Qu @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/C0lVo726AV
— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 8, 2022
That wasn't in the script! Linda Sällström puts Finland ahead in the first minute! Would you believe it?! #BBCFootball #BBCEuros
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 8, 2022