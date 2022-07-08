Video: Gabriel Jesus scores first Arsenal brace with first goal coming after 90 seconds

Gabriel Jesus scored his first brace for Arsenal in the Gunner’s 5-3 pre-season win over Nurnberg with the first goal coming just 90 seconds after coming onto the pitch. 

Arsenal signed the Brazilian on Monday from Manchester City for a fee believed to be £45m reported Sky Sports and it didn’t take the 25-year-old long to settle in, after helping his side turn around a 2-0 deficit at halftime against Nurnberg in Germany.

Jesus’ first came 90 seconds after being brought on, in which the forward finished wonderfully from a tight angle, whilst the second was just as impressive with a cheeky outside of the boot finish after making a run to the front post.

Footage courtesy of Arsenal Football Club

