Video: Bayern Munich duo connect to double Germany’s lead after poor goalkeeping mistake

Germany have scored a second goal to give them a 2-0 lead over Denmark in what has been a really impressive display from the Germans.

After Spain’s 4-1 over Finland earlier in the day, the Germans have put down a mark with their display tonight to let everyone else in the tournament know that they mean business. The current scoreline flatters Denmark as Germany have created plenty of chances and have hit the woodwork four times so far.

The second goal came from a corner, which was swung in by Bayern Munich’s Lina Magull and the cross was met by her club teammate Lea Schuller to nod the ball into the net. Denmark’s goalkeeper, Lene Christensen, came out for the cross and was never going to get to the ball with so many bodies in the box. The keeper was left stranded and it was a big mistake that played a major part in her side being 2-0 down.