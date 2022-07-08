Video: Germany score incredible team goal in dominant EURO 2022 display

Germany have topped off a dominant display against Denmark with an incredible team goal that left the scoreline at 4-0.

The Germans put in the performance of EURO 2022 so far and announced to the rest of the tournament that they are here to win this competition. Germany were at it from the off tonight and bombarded the Danish women with wave after wave of attack. The German women create plenty of chances and even hit the post four times.

To top the performance off, the German side scored an incredible fourth goal with some impressive teamwork. The goal started from a long ball from the backline which was taken down by Jule Brand, the 19-year-old then laid the ball off to Sydney Lohmann, who picked out Alexandra Popp with a lovely weighted cross which was finished with a diving header. The goal was one of the best from the tournament so far and put the cherry on top of the cake for Germany’s women.