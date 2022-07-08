Video: Terrible mistake from Denmark leads to splendid finish by Bayern Munich star

Germany have taken the lead in their Group B tie with Denmark after some terrible play from the Danish side.

Group B is being labelled the group of death of Women’s EURO 2022 and Spain got off to a flyer earlier in the day with a 4-1 win over Finland. One of these sides are looking to follow that up and it is Germany who have started the brightest, creating several chances and hitting the post multiple times.

The deadlock was eventually broken after some terrible play from the Danes, in which a backpass put the Danish defender under severe pressure before she kicked the ball of Bayern Munich’s Lina Magull, who then went straight through and finished marvellously.