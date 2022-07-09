Southampton confirm fifth summer signing with versatile midfielder

Southampton have completed the signing of Joe Aribo from Rangers with the midfielder signing a four-year deal with the Premier League club.

The Saints are set to pay Rangers up to £10m for the 25-year-old reports the Daily Mail, with the former Charlton player returning to England after three years away. Aribo spent those three seasons at Ibrox, where he scored 26 goals in 149 appearances and played a role in helping the Glasgow club to the Scottish League title two seasons ago.

The versatile midfielder becomes Southampton’s fifth signing of the summer as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming season, in order to avoid any potential relegation battle. The 25-year-old follows goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia to St Mary’s in this window.

Upon joining the club, Aribo spoke about his excitement to Southampton’s website, stating: “It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited for the journey.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”