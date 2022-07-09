Brighton looking to offer Man City target new contract after no bid arrives

Brighton & Hove Albion are discussing improved contract terms with Marc Cucurella amid interest in the left-back from Manchester City.

City have been linked with the Spaniard all summer but haven’t turned their interest in the 23-year-old into a formal offer. The Athletic reported yesterday that Brighton haven’t received an offer for the Spain international from Man City, who is understood to be a priority signing for the reigning Premier League champions.

Football Insider recently reported that a deal to take Cucurella to Man City was close to being completed, with personal terms agreed and the two clubs in advanced negotiations regarding a fee. The Seagulls are said to be seeking a figure of at least £50m from any interested club reports The Athletic, but whether that arrives from City will be seen over the next few weeks.

Amid this interest, conversations between Cucurella’s representatives and Brighton are at a preliminary stage over a new improved contract reports The Athletic, with the left-back still having four years remaining on his existing deal, having signed only last summer.

The 23-year-old was the Seagull’s best player last season following his move from Spain and the club want to reward him for that form by offering him this contract, rather than reacting to City’s interest states The Athletic.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom was speaking to BBC Radio Sussex recently about Cucurella and stated via 90min: “Marc is a tremendous player, a tremendous person. He’s brilliant for the dressing room.

“The players love him, Graham and the coaches love him, I love him, the fans love him. He was unbelievably good last season, his first season in the Premier League.

“We’re hoping for more to come and we haven’t had a bid for him.”

If Man City want Cucurella a bid should arrive soon, if not the Spaniard has earned himself a new contract; either way, the 23-year-old wins.