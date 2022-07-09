Massive new six-year deal heading the way of Man City forward

Manchester City forward Phil Foden is reportedly set to sign a new bumper six-year deal with the Premier League champions this summer.

This is according to the Daily Star, who is reporting that the 22-year-old’s new deal will earn him a basic £200,000 a week, which will increase further with team bonuses.

The England international had been close to putting pen to paper on a £150,000-a-week offer six months ago states the Star, but opted to wait until the end of the campaign to sort his long-term future, which has proved beneficial. The City forward will now become one of the top earners at the club with his new deal and continues his story at his boyhood club.

Foden has been at Man City since 2009 when he joined the club’s youth set-up. The forward made his debut for the club in 2017 during a Champions League game against Feyenoord, coming on in the 75th minute for Yaya Toure. The 22-year-old has gone on to make 97 Premier League appearances since, scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 13 for his teammates.

The England international will now be tied to his boyhood club for another six years and will certainly add to his four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups – a crazy medal haul for a man who is just 22.