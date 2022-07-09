Chelsea set to sign Raheem Sterling after agreeing fee with Man City

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling in a deal worth £47.5 million.

The 27-year-old agreed personal terms with the London club this week and will sign a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months reports The Athletic.

Chelsea are now working through the logistics of scheduling a medical in London. If all goes to plan Sterling will join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour to the United States, which the Blues jetted off for today.

Chelsea have been after a winger all summer and have now got their man, who is a big first signing for Chelsea’s new owners to secure. Sterling is a proven, world-class Premier League winger and will arrive in the Blues dressing room as a leader and can bring a lot to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The 27-year-old leaves Man City after seven years, a time in which he scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions. Last season Sterling broke into the club’s top 10 list of all-time goalscorers, which underlines the influence the England international has had during City’s spell of domestic dominance.

The winger has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cup titles during his time with the Manchester club and now moves on to a new challenge in London where he hopes to add to his medal haul and bring Tuchel’s side closer to the team he is leaving.