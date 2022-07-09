£30m striker has no interest in joining Newcastle on loan, PIF will have to buy him

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Chelsea striker Armando Broja does not want to spend another season out on loan.

The Albania international enjoyed a successful campaign last time out while on loan with Southampton, including scoring three goals in just six cup appearances.

However, now back with the Blues, although this summer is likely to see the 20-year-old moved on again, according to recent reports, Broja is not keen on another loan but may welcome a permanent switch.

Everton, West Ham and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have all been linked with the Slough-born forward but given the fact Chelsea are believed to want £30m, it could be the Magpies who have the best chance of luring the 20-year-old away from London.

Either way – if Howe is serious about signing Chelsea’s Broja, he will need to convince PIF to stump up some serious cash.

