7th signing in pipeline as journalist tips Leeds to complete striker deal

Leeds are set to complete the signing of former West Ham striker Sonny Perkins.

Perkins recently left West Ham upon the expiration of his contract, and has been linked with a move to Leeds in recent months.

Now, according to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, there is a good chance Perkins will join Leeds this summer.

“Perkins they [Leeds] really like and they wanted to move for earlier in the summer. It will have to go to a tribunal after he decides his next club. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Perkins ended up here,” said Hay, speaking on the Phil Hay Show.