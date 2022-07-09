Arsenal remain interested in Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce his midfielder this summer.

Arteta was quick to identify areas of improvement this summer, and has already brought in Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira this current transfer window. After losing Alexandre Lacazette, a striker was a priority, but Arsenal aren’t stopping there in terms of recruitment.

One man they’ve been keeping an eye on for a while now is Lyon midfielder Paqueta, and according to Media Foot Marseille, Arsenal could make a move for the Brazilian this summer.

Arsenal have to improve after missing out on the top four.

The report claims Paqueta would cost in the region of €50m, and would provide a versatile option in midfield. Paqueta has operated in a deep midfield role, just behind the striker, out wide, and even up front during his time at Lyon, and with the introduction of five substitutes next season, he could be a useful squad option.

Arsenal performed exceptionally at times during last season, with their young squad proving they have what it takes to battle with the best in the Premier League. However, their squad depth proved to hurt them towards the end of the season. With the distraction of European football next season, it’s imperative they add more bodies to their squad this summer.