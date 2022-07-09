Barcelona are closing in on their second signing from Chelsea this summer, after already bringing in Andreas Christensen.

Christensen recently completed his move to Barcelona this summer after his contract at Chelsea expired. Due to sanctions placed against Chelsea, which have now been resolved, they were unable to negotiate new deals for players, meaning their heads were turned and inevitably ended up leaving the club.

Barcelona are now closing in on another Chelsea player in Cesar Azpilicueta, according to El Chiringuito TV in the tweet below.

LA LLEGADA DE AZPILICUETA AL BARÇA, MUY CERCA. El fichaje se cerraría cerca de los 3 millones de euros.

The Spanish defender has spent almost ten years at Chelsea, but it appears the 32-year-old is now looking for a new challenge. Signing for Barcelona will allow him to return to his home country and experience playing for one of the biggest clubs in Spain.

Azpilicueta’s versatility means he has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success in recent years. The Chelsea legend has been utilised as a central defender, as well as a right-back at Stamford Bridge, and there’s no doubt he will leave with best wishes from the fan base after a lengthy commitment to the club.