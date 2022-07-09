Brentford announce the signing of £18m Arsenal target

Brentford have announced the signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna on a four-year deal.

The Bees will pay the Italian side £18m for the full-back in total, which will be broken down into an initial £14m fee with the rest being paid in performance-related add-ons reports Sky Sports.

Hickey leaves Bologna after spending the last two years with the Serie A side and his performances in Italy attracted interest from a lot of clubs, which included Arsenal states Sport Witness. The Gunners would have most likely used the Scotland man as a backup to his countryman Kieran Tierney but we will never know with the left-back having joined another London club.

We're delighted to confirm the arrival of Scotland international full-back Aaron Hickey on a four-year deal Welcome to Brentford, Aaron

Speaking about Hickey’s arrival to Brentford’s website, the club’s Head Coach Thomas Frank said: “I am very pleased that we have managed to sign Aaron. What he has already achieved in his career is very impressive. He is only 20 and has played a full season in Scotland as well as almost two seasons in Serie A.

“We think that Aaron is a player with great potential, who already has an impressive number of games at a good level under his belt. We believe that we have proven we are a good club for players to maximise their potential. We think we can help him be even better.”