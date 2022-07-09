Brighton owner Tony Bloom has broke silence on the future of Manchester City transfer target Marc Cucurella.

Football Insider recently reported that a deal to take Marc Cucurella to Manchester City was close to being completed, with personal terms agreed and the two clubs in advanced negotiations regarding a fee.

The Brighton owner has now commented on the future of Cucurella in a recent interview.

“Marc is a tremendous player, a tremendous person. He’s brilliant for the dressing room. The players love him, Graham and the coaches love him, I love him, the fans love him. He was unbelievably good last season, his first season in the Premier League. We’re hoping for more to come and we haven’t had a bid for him,” said Bloom, speaking to BBC Radio Sussex (via 90min).

Despite reports, it appears Brighton are yet to receive a bid from Manchester City for Cucurella.

The Spanish left-back could be a useful addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad, allowing Joao Cancelo to return to his more favoured right-back position.

However, Brighton themselves will be looking to push on and begin to compete for the European places, so selling their best players won’t be high on their agenda, especially after already losing Yves Bissouma.