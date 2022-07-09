Chelsea informed of possible availability of Bayern Munich star

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have been informed of the potential availability of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano if the German club sign Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that the Dutch defender is a priority for Chelsea. Bayern Munich are also interested, according to Sky Sports in Germany, and if the German club managed to sign the defender, Upamecano could become available.

According to 90min, Chelsea have been informed of the potential availability of Upamecano, with the report also claiming Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in three central defenders this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
£30m striker has no interest in joining Newcastle on loan, PIF will have to buy him
David Moyes admits West Ham had a bid rejected for Manchester City star
(Video) Stuart Pearce rubbishes talk of West Ham star leaving this summer

Upamecano is still only 23 years old, so if Tuchel can unlock his full potential, it could be an excellent move. The French international has become a regular in the Bayern side since joining from Leipzig, but the arrival of De Ligt could change that.

De Ligt appears to be the priority, but if Chelsea do miss out, then Upamecano could be an ideal solution. After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea targeting multiple defenders, especially with Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.