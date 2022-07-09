Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly a €9.5m salary package to join the club.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be in the market for defensive reinforcements. Levi Colwill has returned from a loan spell, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready for the Premier League.

One man Chelsea have been linked with is Koulibaly, and according to La Repubblica, they are ready to offer the Napoli defender a €9.5m a year wage package to secure his signature.

The report claims Chelsea are moving on from Matthijs de Ligt, who would prefer to join Bayern Munich.

Koulibaly would offer immense experience at the age of 31, and his guidance and leadership could help the likes of Colwill to develop.

His age won’t be a deterrent to Chelsea, who signed veteran defender Thiago Silva in recent years. The Brazilian turned out to be a revelation for the club, so a significantly younger Koulibaly could be a useful option for Tuchel.

The reported offer from Chelsea is believed to have taken Juventus off guard, as they proposed a wage package worth around €3m less.