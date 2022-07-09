Chelsea have received a major boost in their pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christesen already this summer, Chelsea will be in the market for defensive reinforcements this current transfer window. The London club have been linked with a host of centre-backs this summer, including Napoli defender Koulibaly.

That’s according to Corriere Dello Sport, who claim Chelsea are preparing a plan to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were set to face competition from Juventus, but the report has claimed that the Senegalese international is not interested in a move to the Italian club, meaning Chelsea could have a free run to sign the 31-year-old.

Koulibaly’s age might put off most clubs, but one of Chelsea’s most recent successful signings is Thiago Silva. The experienced defender is a mainstay in the Chelsea defence, despite his age, so Thomas Tuchel won’t be put off Koulibaly.

Tuchel is likely to be in the market for multiple defenders this summer after losing two already, so if Koulibaly is available at the right price, it could be a smart move to bring the Napoli defender to the Premier League.