Chelsea forward Armando Broja has been omitted from the pre-season tour squad amid transfer interest.

According to The Athletic, West Ham, Southampton, and Newcastle are all interested in signing Broja this summer. The Albanian striker spent last season on loan at Southampton and has now returned to Chelsea ahead of next season.

However, Broja hasn’t been named in the Chelsea squad heading to America, as reported by their official website.

Towards the end of the article, it does state that: “Armando Broja will look to join up with the squad next week.”

Usually, players who have been on international duty are given extra time off, but the rest of Chelsea’s players who represented their country recently are in the initial squad.

Despite the article mentioning that Broja could join up with the squad at a later date, it does raise question marks over his future at Chelsea. The young forward may be staying in England to hold talks with other clubs, as it’s been no secret that he is attracting interest from a host of teams this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether news filters out in the coming days regarding a significant breakthrough in a deal taking Broja away from Chelsea.