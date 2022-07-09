Chelsea star scores for Sweden after cheeky nutmeg from teammate in build-up

Sweden have taken the lead in their Group C clash with defending EURO champions the Netherlands after a lovely team goal.

The Swedes came into the match as favourites and have performed as such in the first half, with the side well deserving of their goal when it came. Portugal and Switzerland drew 2-2 early in the day in this group and one of these sides are looking to pounce on that result with a win to start off their campaign.

It is Sweden who are most likely to achieve this so far and have taken the lead thanks to a brilliant move which was finished off by Chelsea defender Jonna Anderson. The goal started after Sweden worked the ball nicely up the pitch but the real star of the show was Real Madrid’s Kosovare Asillani, who produced a cheeky nutmeg before picking out Anderson in the box who finished from close range.