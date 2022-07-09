David Moyes has admitted West Ham had a bid rejected for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips before he left Leeds.

Manchester City recently announced the signing of Phillips from Leeds, with the Daily Mail reporting that the fee was in the region of £45m.

The England international left Leeds after a disappointing season, where they scraped Premier League survival on the final day.

Phillips was also linked with a move to West Ham, and Moyes has now admitted the club had a bid of over £45m turned down for the 26-year-old.

“We bid more than that. We’re trying to be competitive with the big teams. If we can’t, we have to find another way of keeping up with them,” said Moyes, speaking to the Daily Mail regarding Phillips’ move to Manchester City.

Phillips would have made a formidable partnership with current West Ham star Declan Rice, with the pair already proving themselves whilst playing for England.

Unfortunately for West Ham, Manchester City are a more attractive prospect for multiple reasons. The wages they are able to offer will be astronomical, and you’re almost guaranteed to lift a trophy at the end of the season.

Champions League is also something West Ham are unable to offer as of yet, but they’ll be pushing to compete for the top four next season.