Everton are targeting Kyle Walker-Peters and Armando Broja this summer, but must get permission from the Premier League.

Due to Everton’s financial difficulties, the club are working closely with the Premier League to ensure they are complying with the profit and sustainably rules in place. Any money spent has to be approved by the Premier League, which could be the explanation for their lack of transfer activity so far.

According to the Mirror, Everton are considering making a move for Southampton full-back Walker-Peters and Chelsea striker Broja this summer.

Despite predominantly being a right-back, Walker-Peters spent a large portion of last season playing on the left-hand side of defence, due to the fine form of Valentino Livramento. This versatility could be useful for Frank Lampard, who has a lack of options on both sides.

Jonjoe Kenny recently left the club following the expiration of his contract, and Vitalii Mykolenko is the only first-team left-back at the club.

Broja could be considered as a replacement for Richarlison this summer, who often played up front in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence. The Albanian striker rarely played out-wide, like Richarlison, but often drifted into these positions when playing in a forward partnership.