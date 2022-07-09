Leeds star absent from pre-season tour squad amid links away

Leeds United have confirmed that Raphinha is not in the squad for the Premier League side’s tour of Australia.

This comes in light of the Brazilian being linked with a move away from Elland Road and looks set to join one of either Barcelona or Chelsea this summer. The winger will now train alone in England as his future gets sorted with his preference being a move to Spain.

Raphinha update. Leeds United now officislly confirm that Raphinha is not in the team for the tour of Australia. ?? #LUFC Raphinha will train in England while Leeds are in talks to sell him. Barcelona have improved their verbal bid – Chelsea had proposal accepted 10 days ago. pic.twitter.com/bz94u6a2RD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

10 days ago, Chelsea saw a £55m bid accepted by Leeds for Raphinha, as reported by The Athletic, and it looked like the 25-year-old would be on his way to Stamford Bridge. However, Barcelona re-entered the race and turned the winger’s head and if the Catalan side can sort themselves out financially then the Brazilian will be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Barca have improved their initial bid in the last 24 hours, but it still doesn’t match the accepted Chelsea bid. It remains to be seen what that offer is or whether Leeds will accept it, but this whole situation will be one the player wants to sort out soon, as it has been going on long enough.

Raphinha is a very important player for Leeds and has enjoyed two fine seasons since moving to the Yorkshire club, scoring 17 Premier League goals in 65 top-flight appearances. It is almost certain that he won’t be at the club next season but it is a saga that needs sorting as quickly as possible for all parties involved.