Liverpool will not pursue a move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer despite reports.

Asensio had been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with AS reporting that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the Real Madrid midfielder.

The Real Madrid star is out of contract next summer, so he could be leaving the Spanish club for free if a new deal doesn’t get agreed. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool won’t be pursuing a move to sign Asensio this summer.

The report claims that Liverpool’s business this transfer window is done, with a midfielder a priority for next summer.

If Asensio becomes available on a free transfer next summer, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see multiple clubs throwing their hat in the ring. After some horrific injuries, the Spanish international was in fine form last season, scoring ten league goals.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to let Asensio leave on the cheap, but clubs may hold out for him to become a free agent next year.