Man United close to signing 27-year-old free agent

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing free agent goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT’s Geoff Peters, who claims the Red Devils are ‘closing in on a deal’ to bring the Albanian shot-stopper to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Strakosha, 27, joined Lazio’s youth academy 10 years ago.

Since forcing his way through the ranks, the 27-year-old, who was promoted to the Italian’s senior first-team in 2013, has since gone on to make 208 appearances, keeping 62 clean sheets along the way.

However, after failing to extend his contract, the Athens-born keeper is now a free agent and would be available to move to any club in world football on a free transfer – something that has obviously appealed to Erik ten Hag.

Looking to continue their summer recruitment, the Red Devils, who have already signed Tyrell Malacia and are on the verge of signing free agent Christian Eriksen, appear to be targeting a player capable of rivalling number David de Gea.

In addition to de Gea, the Red Devils have another two goalkeepers registered on their books – back-up Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson, who will spend next season on loan with Nottingham Forest, so bringing in another option probably isn’t a bad idea.

Almost every top-flight club has at least three active goalkeepers able to compete so with Henderson away from the club for at least a season, bringing in a cheap but decent replacement certainly seems smart business.

Fans will probably be wondering just how much game time the 27-year-old will get though.