New Man UTD boss Erik Ten Hag appeared to aim a dig at Tottenham chairman in a latest interview for Man UTD TV.

According to Daily Mail, Ten Hag failed to impress Daniel Levy during an interview before the start of last season, with Levy believing the Dutch boss lacks charisma.

Levy then proceeded to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as the man to replace Jose Mourinho. “I think it’s the way I am,” Ten Hag said to Man Utd TV when asked about the increase in energy since he arrived. “Of course, I want to bring the energy in my team.

“But. I must say, the players do really well. They are really focused. They bring, for themselves, the energy.

“You see they enjoy playing football. They enjoy playing football together and they really work well together.” – finished Ten Hag.

The 52-year-old was appointed as Man UTD manager this April, replacing Ralph Rangnick who now manages Austria national team.