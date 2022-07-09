Manchester United defender now attracting interest from abroad

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is attracting interest from Turkey, and he could leave the club this summer.

Tuanzebe spent last season on loan at Napoli and Aston Villa, failing to cement a regular place at either club. The England youth international is unlikely to have a future at Manchester United after the disappointing loan spells, and he’s now attracting interest from Turkey.

According to Fanatik, Trabzonspor are considering making a move for Tuanzebe this summer. The 24-year-old’s contract expires next year, so Manchester United are likely to allow him to leave for a small fee.

Axel Tuanzebe has never had a prolonged run in the Manchester United first-team.
With a host of defenders ahead of Tuanzebe in the pecking order, his days at Manchester United could be numbered. At 24 you’re expected to be at the level to break into the first-team after gaining experience out on loan, but it simply hasn’t happened for the defender.

The likelihood is Erik ten Hag will be looking to strengthen his Manchester United defence this summer, meaning Tuanzebe might not be the only defender to be heading out the door in the current transfer window.

