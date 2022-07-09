Manchester United initiate contact with representatives of 22-year-old

Manchester United have initiated contact with the representatives of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that De Ligt was interested in a Premier League move this summer, with Chelsea making the Dutch defender a priority.

After losing multiple defenders already this window, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea prioritising De Ligt in the coming weeks.

However, Manchester United have now initiated contact with his representatives, according to Christian Falk in the tweet below.

Manchester United could be the home of Dutch talent next season.

De Ligt is also being targeted by Bayern Munich, so it could become a tough race to secure his signature.

The 22-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back, having come through at Ajax, and Erik ten Hag is no stranger to his capabilities. The pair worked together at Ajax, and the Dutch manager has already targeted players from his home country so far this window.

The earlier report from Fabrizio Romano also mentions the links between Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong, with Ten Hag extremely interested in the midfielder.

United also secured their first summer signing recently, bringing in Tyrell Malacia, another Dutch international.

