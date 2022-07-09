Manchester United star hints at move away from the club this summer

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has hinted that he is considering a move away from the club this summer.

Pellistri spent last season on loan at Spanish side Alaves, suffering relegation after finishing dead last in La Liga. The Uruguayan international has now returned to Manchester United, and he could be on his way out in the near future.

Pellistri has hinted he may be moving out on loan during this transfer window.

“I’m not looking for a particular league. It’s easy to say ‘earn minutes’ because nobody promises them to you, and you have to earn them. It’s a complicated search, but I’m going to try to find the best option to play, show myself and feel good,” said Pellistri, speaking to Ovacion.

The 20-year-old didn’t state whether it would be a temporary move or a permanent one, but the youngster is highly rated at Manchester United, so the likelihood is he will be moving temporarily to gain more experience.

With Manchester United planning on spending this summer overhauling their squad, the chances of Pellistri breaking into the first-team at Old Trafford next season are slim.

A temporary move would be best for all parties, allowing him to gain valuable experience with a view of eventually making the grade at Manchester United.