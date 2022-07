David Moyes has reportedly told West Ham defender Issa Diop he can leave the club for a fee of £18m.

That’s according to Claret & Hugh, who claim Fulham have recently made a bid for the defender.

Diop is now likely to be fifth choice in defence, so moving him on makes sense for all parties.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Fulham bid £12m plus £8m in add-ons, but West Ham will be demanding £18m up front.