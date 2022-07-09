Neco Williams set for Nottingham Forest medical

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is closing in on a transfer to Nottingham Forest.

That’s according to a recent report from Neil Jones, who claims the young full-back is set to undergo his medical with the newly promoted Reds on Sunday.

Neco Williams set to undergo medical tomorrow ahead of his £16m move to Nottingham Forest.#LFC ? — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 9, 2022

All being well during his medical, the 21-year-old will seal a £16m transfer from Anfield and become Steve Cooper’s fifth summer signing.

Having spent his entire career with Liverpool, Williams’ impending transfer to Nottingham Forest is going to signal a big change in the Welshman’s life.

Although probably saddened to be leaving his boyhood club, Williams will know that playing week in, week out will benefit him in the long run.

Forced to play second fiddle to England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams would have known that if he is to be Wales’ first-choice right-back during this winter’s Qatar World Cup, he will need to be featuring a lot more than he has done so far.