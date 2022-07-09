Neco Williams set for Nottingham Forest medical

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is closing in on a transfer to Nottingham Forest.

That’s according to a recent report from Neil Jones, who claims the young full-back is set to undergo his medical with the newly promoted Reds on Sunday.

All being well during his medical, the 21-year-old will seal a £16m transfer from Anfield and become Steve Cooper’s fifth summer signing.

MORE: Pundit believes one signing could see Arsenal overtake rivals Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds star absent from pre-season tour squad amid links away
Pundit believes one signing could see Arsenal overtake rivals Chelsea
Everton rule out move for 24-year-old forward but have another target

Having spent his entire career with Liverpool, Williams’ impending transfer to Nottingham Forest is going to signal a big change in the Welshman’s life.

Although probably saddened to be leaving his boyhood club, Williams will know that playing week in, week out will benefit him in the long run.

Forced to play second fiddle to England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams would have known that if he is to be Wales’ first-choice right-back during this winter’s Qatar World Cup, he will need to be featuring a lot more than he has done so far.

More Stories Neco Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.