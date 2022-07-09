Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis and Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet after the pair were relegated from the Premier League last season.

This is according to The Chronicle, who reports that Eddie Howe could sign one of the strikers after creating space for a new attacker – after Dwight Gayle’s demotion to the Magpies Under 21 squad this week.

Both Dennis and Cornet suffered relegation from the Premier League last season with both Burnley and Watford and would jump at the chance to return to England’s top division.

Either player would be a good signing for Eddie Howe as they are both relatively young and can play in multiple positions, which is a great quality to have for a squad player. Both have even shown enough quality in the Premier League to be a starter but whether that can happen at Newcastle remains to be seen.

Dennis made 33 Premier League appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting six for Watford. As for Cornet, the Ivory Coast international played 26 times for the Clarets, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further one.

Cornet is said to have a £17.5m relegation release clause, whilst Dennis could cost around the same. It will be seen over time if one of them ends up on Tyneside as Howe looks to add a forward to his squad this summer.