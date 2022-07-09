Newcastle United could be set to lose one of their best players in the near future.

That’s the view of ESPN journalist Julian Laurens, who believes midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be heading into his final season with the Magpies.

Guimaraes, 24, became Eddie Howe’s first big-name signing at the start of the year after agreeing to a £38m move from Lyon.

Since his arrival from Ligue 1, the Brazil international, who has scored five goals in his first 17 appearances, has grown to become a Toon fan favourite.

Widely regarded as one of the most sensible pieces of business in the club’s history, Guimaraes’ impact has undoubtedly helped the Geordies kick start their exciting new era.

However, putting a dampener on things, Laurens, who spoke on the ‘Totally Football Show’ podcast, believes it is only a matter of time before the former Lyon playmaker sets off in search of a new challenge.

“I expect Bruno Guimaraes to be even better next season,” Laurens said (at approx. 23:58).

“Which could potentially be his last season there because there will be a point where he [is] going to be far too good for Newcastle anyway.”

Following what has been an incredible six months for Guimaraes, fans will certainly be hoping Laurens is proven wrong.

Guimaraes does look to be enjoying life in the North East though, so Howe will be keen to ensure his star man remains happy.