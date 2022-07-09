Paul Merson thinks Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, have enjoyed several seasons of success that have been built upon solid foundations.

Klopp’s style of play has seen Liverpool revolutionised and six major trophies later and they’re still going strong, but Merson does have some reservations about the 2019-20 Premier League champion’s midfield.

Speaking to SportsKeeda, the former Arsenal player said: “I think Liverpool are crying out for a midfield player. I don’t think their midfield is strong enough.

“Jude Bellingham is a good player, and I think he would be a great signing.

“Liverpool are currently relying solely on their full-backs for energy. Thiago’s not a box-to-box midfielder, and Jordan Henderson is another year older.

“They need legs in midfield, and Jude Bellingham could be that box-to-box presence for the side.”

Bellingham, 19, is arguably one of Europe’s greatest prospects and that is reflected in his current £72m valuation (Transfermarkt).

Having agreed to join Borussia Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City in 2020, the 19-year-old, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to become one of the club’s most important players.

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool?

Closing in on his 100th appearance for the Black and Yellows, Bellingham, who has been directly involved in 28 goals, looks likely to remain at the Signal Iduna Park for next season.

However, after that, the talented teenager is set to see his future come under intense speculation. Tipped to follow a long list of former Dortmund players out of the exit, including striker Erling Haaland, who signed for Man City earlier this year, Bellingham is expected to become Dortmund’s next big export.

Although the England international would undoubtedly be a great fit for Klopp and his Liverpool side, it won’t be that easy for the German to capture the 19-year-old. Fans should probably expect almost all of Europe’s top clubs to be in the hunt for his signature, once the time comes.