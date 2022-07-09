PSG join Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Real Madrid star

PSG have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

Mendy has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Fichajes claiming both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the French defender. The former have recently announced the signing of left-back Tyrell Malacia, so a move to sign Mendy seems less likely, but Chelsea could still be interested due to recent injuries to Ben Chilwell.

Now, PSG and Juventus have entered the race to sign Mendy, according to Defensa Central. The report claims that Real Madrid would be open to selling the defender this summer, with Antonio Rudiger slotting in at centre-back, moving David Alaba to left-back.

This would leave Carlo Ancelotti with a valuable asset on the bench, so moving him on makes a lot of sense.

PSG’s current starting left-back is Nuno Mendes, but the Portuguese star is still very inexperienced. Bringing in a defender like Mendy for Mendes to learn and develop from could be a smart move to get the best out of the left-back.

